Mugshots : Madison County : 11/02/20 – 11/03/20

1/15 PETTY, GINA Altering/falsifying/forging auto titles

2/15 BATES, NAJI Disorderly conduct

3/15 CARNELL, AMBER Theft of property/shoplifting, violation of probation

4/15 CRUSE, DAVID Simple domestic assault

5/15 DAVIS, MONTELLISE Failure to appear



6/15 HENLEY, ALEXANDER Violation of community corrections, violation of probation, failure to appear

7/15 JACKSON, DEEUNTAYE Violation of probation

8/15 JONES, DALLAS Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

9/15 MCFADDEN-WARE, AMYAUAH Driving while unlicensed

10/15 PARRISH, KELLY Driving on revoked/suspended license



11/15 PEARSON, BRYAN Simple domestic assault, burglary, vandalism, interfere with emergency call

12/15 REYNOLDS, CORREY Driving on revoked/suspended license

13/15 RODOLFO, JACINTO Driving under the influence

14/15 SIMPSON, DONNELL Public intoxication

15/15 VARGO, SAVANNAH Return for court































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/02/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/03/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.