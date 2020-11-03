Residents share what they hope to see post-election

JACKSON, Tenn. — The polls are now closed and many voters are sharing their hopes for what the country’s future holds.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News reached out to local residents to see what they hope to see in our next elected officials, and in our country moving forward.

“I would like to see the next president get the economy back on track, and get the unemployment back to normal,” Maurice Wilkes said.

Ian Burman says he would like to see “stabilization on the market in America, good growth, and jobs increase, and hopefully a solution to COVID-19.”

“This year and especially with the pandemic, I’d just like to see Americans come back together under the new leadership,” said James Ferguson. “Come together as a country and pull through this. Get beyond COVID-19, get beyond the election, and go into a successful 2021.”