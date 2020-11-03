Sunny And Warmer!

Weather Update: Tuesday, November 3 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another chilly start to the morning. Temps are around freezing, but much like yesterday the air is very dry. This means there will be a lot of movement on the temperatures. It will be aided by southerly flow today as high pressure slips off to the south and east of the area. Highs will be considerably warmer today around 67 at the warmest part of the day. Wall to wall sunshine is expected as well. There will be no issues from the weather department for Election day!



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Instagram: @moeshamell