Suspect charged in Monday shooting that injured deputy U.S. Marshal, task force officer

JACKSON, Tenn. — The man accused of shooting a U.S. Marshals Service task force officer was charged Tuesday by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Bobby Joe Claybrook, 39, is now charged with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder causing serious bodily injury, four counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, five counts of employing a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony, and one county of unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon.

Investigators say Claybrook shot Tennessee Department of Correction agent Joe Frye multiple times as U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant for Claybrook’s arrest at a home in the 200 block of Morningside Drive.

Claybrook was wanted by Dyersburg police on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller says a second agent was also injured as a result of shots fired as agents approached the home. Miller says both individuals were treated and released from a local hospital.

Jackson Police Department’s SWAT team, negotiators and other officers responded to the area, Miller said. Claybrook surrendered after about a four-hour standoff.

“Finding violent fugitives is one of the most dangerous missions in law enforcement,” said U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller. “I’m thankful for the task force team’s bravery in pursuing the worst of the worst. I’m also appreciative of the partnerships with TDOC, as well as other contributing agencies to our task force. The Marshals Service could not effectively do what we do without them, and for that reason, the community is safer.”

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing, according to the TBI.