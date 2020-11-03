Two injured, fugitive captured after hours-long standoff in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Monday night, we brought you to the scene of a barricade and intense standoff in east Jackson. Now, more details have arrived.

At a house on Morningside Drive, a law enforcement officer was shot, leading to an hours-long standoff with one of Tennessee’s Top Ten Most Wanted fugitives.

The U.S. Marshals service is also saying another agent was injured in the shooting Monday night.

One of the agents is Joe Frye. He is a Tennessee Department of Corrections employee who serves on the task force. U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller said he was shot multiple times.

“Frye was treated and released last night,” Miller said. “He’s home recovering.”

Another agent was injured by shrapnel. Miller wouldn’t name him, but said he worked the whole scene and was treated afterwards.

“The deputy marshal worked the scene. He stayed there until everything was successfully concluded. We went and got him checked out, and that’s when we learned of his injuries,” Miller said.

The Marshals were serving a warrant on Bobby Joe Claybrook. He was wanted out of Dyersburg on several charges, including attempted second-degree murder.

The Dyersburg Police Department said he shot a man back on August 3.

We also checked our records and found Claybrook was wanted by the Marshals in 2015 for another shooting in Dyersburg.

“We go after the worst of the worst,” Miller said. “He’s someone who was on our radar, and we tracked him to this home last night to make the arrest.”

Claybrook is currently being held in the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex, with no word on a court date.

Claybrook eventually surrendered around 9 p.m.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating as well.