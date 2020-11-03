Voters cast ballots for 2020 election in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — Election Day is here for the Hub City and others across the nation, with many voters excited.

“I believe it’s going to be a record turnout from what I’ve heard and seen, and people I talk to. It’s unreal this year,” said voter Kyle Carmack.

Better yet, it has been an easy voting experience.

“Quick, easy,” said voter Richard Nichols.

“Wonderful. In and out quick. It was all relatively simple,” Carmack said.

“It was quick and easy, everything I expected it to be. I figured I’d come around 10 a.m., wouldn’t be too many people here,” said voter Dennis Smartt.

Lines were common when polls opened at 8 a.m. However by 10 a.m., voters could walk right in and vote.

For many, their reasons to vote varied.

“Security, our law enforcement. I support all of it, and the security of the nation,” Carmack said.

“We’ve had a run of 40 something years, of these people sitting up there doing nothing, arguing back and forth like kids,” Nichols said.

“Systemic racism, coronavirus, healthcare,” Smartt said.

As they await results, they hope people keep the bigger picture in mind.

“Life goes on,” Carmack said. “We get up, we go to work every morning. We go home, feed our kids. It’s the way life is,” Carmack said.

Polls close at 7 p.m. If you are in line at 7 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.