269,802 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,478 deaths, 1,537 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 269,802 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, November 4. In addition, 3,478 people have died and 1,537 are currently hospitalized. Another 240,587 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 15,744 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 208 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,938

Bedford County – 1,914

Benton County – 474

Bledsoe County – 1,057

Blount County – 3,726

Bradley County – 3,850

Campbell County – 1,159

Cannon County – 464

Carroll County – 1,233

Carter County — 1,833

Cheatham County – 1,157

Chester County – 771

Claiborne County – 558

Clay County – 432

Cocke County – 1,232

Coffee County – 2,131

Crockett County — 971

Cumberland County – 1,764

Davidson County – 34,006

Decatur County – 703

DeKalb County – 816

Dickson County – 1,904

Dyer County – 2,480

Fayette County – 1,814

Fentress County – 982

Franklin County – 1,417

Gibson County – 2,316

Giles County – 1,076

Grainger County – 722

Greene County – 2,112

Grundy County – 628

Hamblen County – 2,635

Hamilton County – 12,652

Hancock County – 126

Hardeman County — 2,004

Hardin County – 1,478

Hawkins County – 1,354

Haywood County — 1,371

Henderson County — 1,477

Henry County — 926

Hickman County – 865

Houston County – 462

Humphreys County – 494

Jackson County – 501

Jefferson County – 1,669

Johnson County – 1,245

Knox County – 13,935

Lake County – 1,010

Lauderdale County – 1,553

Lawrence County – 1,854

Lewis County — 535

Lincoln County – 1,043

Loudon County – 1,755

Macon County – 1,428

Madison County – 4,072

Marion County – 867

Marshall County – 1,271

Maury County – 3,886

McMinn County – 1,802

McNairy County — 1,190

Meigs County – 354

Monroe County – 1,590

Montgomery County – 4,569

Moore County — 297

Morgan County — 470

Obion County — 1,936

Overton County – 1,305

Perry County – 372

Pickett County — 299

Polk County – 553

Putnam County – 4,729

Rhea County – 1,212

Roane County – 1,552

Robertson County – 2,758

Rutherford County – 13,014

Scott County – 465

Sequatchie County – 391

Sevier County – 3,637

Shelby County – 38,623

Smith County – 1,062

Stewart County — 375

Sullivan County – 4,330

Sumner County – 6,723

Tipton County – 2,596

Trousdale County – 1,809

Unicoi County – 535

Union County — 571

Van Buren County – 223

Warren County – 1,599

Washington County – 4,205

Wayne County – 1,638

Weakley County — 1,669

White County – 1,328

Williamson County – 7,820

Wilson County – 5,166

Out of state – 4,482

Pending – 2,445

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 339

Asian – 2,331

Black or African-American – 44,509

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 190

Other/Multiracial – 28,513

White – 155,188

Pending – 39,182

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 181,317

Hispanic – 28,295

Pending – 60,190

Gender:

Female – 139,596

Male – 127,757

Pending – 2,089

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.