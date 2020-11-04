Additional COVID-19 death confirmed, 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to COVID-19.
The health department says a 76-year-old woman died Monday, Nov. 2 due to complications of COVID-19.
In addition, the health department confirmed another 24 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county-wide total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,097.
Those new cases range in age from 16-years-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,417 (59%)
- 38301: 1,216 (29.7%)
- 38356: 61 (1.5%)
- 38391: 47 (1.1%)
- 38366: 73 (1.8%)
- 38343: 43 (1.1%)
- 38313: 88 (2.1%)
- 38392: 26 (0.6%)
- 38355: 18 (0.4%)
- 38362: 47 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 43 (1.1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,170 (28.6%)
- White: 1,695 (41.4%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 79 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 1,048 (25.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,283 (55.7%)
- Male: 1,791 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 23 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,631 (88.6%)
- Not recovered: 83 (2%)
- Better: 139 (3.4%)
- Unknown: 160 (3.9%)
- Deaths: 84 (2.1%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 186 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 517 (12.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 736 (18%)
- 31 – 40 years: 609 (14.9%)
- 41 – 50 years: 584 (14.2%)
- 51 – 60 years: 592 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 426 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 245 (6%)
- 80+: 171 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 31 (0.8%)