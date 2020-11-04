Additional COVID-19 death confirmed, 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to COVID-19.

Coronavirus

The health department says a 76-year-old woman died Monday, Nov. 2 due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 24 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county-wide total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,097.

Those new cases range in age from 16-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,417 (59%)
  • 38301: 1,216 (29.7%)
  • 38356: 61 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 47 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 73 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 43 (1.1%)
  • 38313: 88 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 26 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 18 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 47 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 5 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 43 (1.1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,170 (28.6%)
  • White: 1,695 (41.4%)
  • Asian: 12 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 79 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 1,048 (25.5%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,283 (55.7%)
  • Male: 1,791 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 23 (0.6%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,631 (88.6%)
  • Not recovered: 83 (2%)
  • Better: 139 (3.4%)
  • Unknown: 160 (3.9%)
  • Deaths: 84 (2.1%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 186 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 517 (12.6%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 736 (18%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 609 (14.9%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 584 (14.2%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 592 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 426 (10.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 245 (6%)
  • 80+: 171 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 31 (0.8%)
Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News

Related Posts