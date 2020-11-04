Additional COVID-19 death confirmed, 24 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 76-year-old woman died Monday, Nov. 2 due to complications of COVID-19.

In addition, the health department confirmed another 24 COVID-19 cases, bringing the county-wide total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,097.

Those new cases range in age from 16-years-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently 18 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,417 (59%)

38301: 1,216 (29.7%)

38356: 61 (1.5%)

38391: 47 (1.1%)

38366: 73 (1.8%)

38343: 43 (1.1%)

38313: 88 (2.1%)

38392: 26 (0.6%)

38355: 18 (0.4%)

38362: 47 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

Unknown: 43 (1.1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,170 (28.6%)

White: 1,695 (41.4%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 93 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 79 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 1,048 (25.5%)

Gender:

Female: 2,283 (55.7%)

Male: 1,791 (43.7%)

Unknown: 23 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,631 (88.6%)

Not recovered: 83 (2%)

Better: 139 (3.4%)

Unknown: 160 (3.9%)

Deaths: 84 (2.1%)

Age: