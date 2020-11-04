City of Jackson says sales tax revenue increasing

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson says projections show promise for the current fiscal year, in spite of 2020’s challenges.

In a news release, the city says revenue was budgeted conservatively due to COVID-19 and its impacts on the economy.

The city budgeted for a 10% drop in sales tax revenue, but officials now say sales tax is up 5% in June through September compared to last year, and revenue for October was up 2.5% over October 2019.

The release says the city ended the 2020 fiscal year on June 30 under budget by $4.6 million and with a $2.7 million surplus, which officials believe is due to budget cuts in each city department and new strategies to streamline.

