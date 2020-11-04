Clouds Coming in Tonight but Without Rain

Weather Update – 3:00 p.m. – Wednesday, November 4th

Temperatures started in the upper 30s and lower 40s for most of West Tennessee, but not Jackson! We began the day at 36°F which, once again, was colder than forecast. However, we’re still on a warming trend and will likely stay that way tomorrow despite cloudier skies coming through.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies will become cloudy tonight keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 40s at the coolest point of the night. Expect light winds from the south-southeast to become calm. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Mostly cloudy today but we’ll remain rain-free! Temperatures will peak in the upper 60s to lower 70s this afternoon with light south winds. Back to clear skies tomorrow. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the very latest projected path for Eta currently in Central America, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com