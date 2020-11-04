Fire department surprises Halloween hit-and-run victim with special celebration

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Fire Department gathered to recognize Jay Banks, who was hit by a car while trick-or-treating on Halloween night.

“My grandson was out with his friends trick-or-treating. He had just gotten started and he had stepped off into the grass when he saw that a car was coming. He saw the car swerve and stepped further into the grass, the car still hit him,” said Angela Webb, Jay’s grandmother.

“One of our first responders here at Station 11 actually responded to the call Saturday night, and he brought it to the attention of some of the guys here at Station 11, and they wanted to do something to make his Halloween a little bit better,” said Anna Kate Craig, community risk reduction coordinator for the Madison Co. Fire Department.

The young boy was gifted a costume provided by Spirit Halloween, as well as bags of candy.

“He’s kind of got an attitude on things when they went to cut his clothes off at the scene, because you know, obviously he was badly injured,” Webb said. “He was fussing that he didn’t want his clothes cut off.”

Since he was not able to enjoy his costume on Halloween night, the fire department says they are happy they could do this for Banks, and the family is forever grateful.

“I really just hope it brings awareness to the situation so that they can find the person responsible for the accident,” Craig said. “It was obviously a hit and run, so we hope it brings support to the family and a little piece of mind that there’s community members out there looking out for him.”

“The fact that somebody could do that and not stop and not see if my grandson is okay is really… I won’t use the words I’d like to use, but it’s really upsetting,” Webb said.

Webb says she hopes whoever did this can bring it to their heart to turn themselves in.

The investigation is still ongoing, but if you have any clues that would help, call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (731) 423-6000.