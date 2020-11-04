Jackson invites community to help decorate city Christmas tree

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson announced in a news release Wednesday that the local community is invited to help decorate the city Christmas tree.

The tree will stand outside of Jackson City Hall during the Christmas season, coinciding with this year’s parade theme, “Christmas Love for Frontline and Essential Workers.”

Submitted ornaments must be light-weight, non-breakable, and no larger than eight inches in circumference (or 8″ x 11″). They must also be weather resistant, and include a durable hanging wire so that it can be secured to the tree.

Ornaments may be delivered to City Hall, located at 101 East Main Street, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays by November 25.

The City reserves the right to deny inappropriate ornaments, and will not be held liable for any ornament submitted.

After Christmas, all ornaments will be removed and stored in City Hall for pickup until January 11.

For more information, contact Gayle Tacker-Gilbert at ggilbert@jacksontn.gov.