Madison County clerk charged with altering, forging title

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Madison County deputy clerk has been indicted on charges of altering or forging a title.

Gina Petty is accused of concealing material to commit fraud on an application for the registration of a vehicle in April 2019, according to court documents.

Petty is the chief deputy clerk in the Madison County Clerk’s office.

On Wednesday, Madison County Clerk Fred Birmingham released a statement about Petty’s arrest.

In the statement, Birmingham says Petty is believed to have processed two transactions for a customer who presented an executed power of attorney order on vehicles in April 2019.

In September 2019, Birmingham says he was notified by investigators that some of Petty’s transactions were under investigation, and Birmingham notified the Tennessee Comptroller of Treasury, according to the statement.

The statement says Birmingham was later notified that the Madison County Clerk’s office did not need to take further action regarding the incident.