Man charged in Marshals task force agent shooting makes first court appearance

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bobby Joe Claybrook, the man accused of shooting a U.S. Marshals Service task force agent, appeared in Jackson City Court on Wednesday.

Claybrook, 39, was wanted by Dyersburg police on charges including attempted second-degree murder when U.S. Marshals task force service officers attempted to serve a warrant at a home on Morningside Drive in Jackson.

Investigators say shots were fired as Marshals approached the home, and one agent was shot multiple times.

A second deputy U.S. Marshal was also injured, but was later treated and released from a local hospital.