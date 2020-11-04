Over 10 thousand Tennesseans cast votes for Kanye West

While President Donald Trump won Tennessee’s 11 electoral votes on election night, another candidate drew in support from thousands.

According to the Associated Press, Kanye West received more than 10,000 votes from Tennesseans in the presidential election.

As of Wednesday morning, news outlets report West received roughly 60,000 votes overall nationally, marking Tennessee as his biggest success of the night.

West later acknowledged his defeat via Twitter, where he shared a photo of himself with the caption “KANYE 2024.”

West was on the ballot in 12 states.