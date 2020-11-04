Second Mobile Farmers’ Market pops up in east Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — A mobile way to purchase produce is expanding throughout Jackson.

The West Tennessee Farmers’ Market, along with the Jackson Housing Authority, hosted their second Mobile Farmers’ Market — this time at a new location.

They set up shop Wednesday morning at Centennial Pass Apartments on Millennium Drive in Jackson.

Leaders plan to have the Mobile Farmers’ Market in a different neighborhood each time so that everyone will get the chance to have produce at their doorstep.

The newest addition to the farmers’ market is a plan to have EBT and SNAP payment methods available.

“This is bringing the fresh produce directly to the community,” said Rosaland Rogers, SNAP coordinator for Area Agency on Aging and Disability. “They may not have access to transportation, so this brings it to their community, and they are actually able to use their EBT card electronically and purchase food that way.”

The next mobile farmers’ market is set for April 2021.