Suspect in Monday shooting, standoff charged with attempted murder

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bobby Joe Claybrook appeared in Jackson City Court on Wednesday, facing charges stemming from an incident Monday in which Claybrook allegedly shot at U.S. Marshals Service task force officers.

Claybrook is facing multiple counts of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder and gun charges, after court documents say Claybrook shot at multiple deputy U.S. Marshals and U.S. Marshals task force officers.

Around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Marshals and Jackson-Madison County Metro Narcotics investigators attempted to serve a warrant for Claybrook’s arrest.

“Agents approached 201 Morningside Drive, Jackson, Tennessee, to knock and announce their presence and purpose to serve arrest warrants,” Judge Nathan Pride read from court documents.

Claybrook was wanted for an attempted second-degree murder in Dyersburg from an incident back in August.

As agents approached the house, court documents say Claybrook started shooting at them.

Claybrook is accused of shooting at five U.S. Marshals during the incident.

Agent Joe Frye, a U.S. Marshals Service task force officer and Tennessee Department of Correction employee, was shot three times. The incident led to a four-hour standoff.

Claybrook eventually surrendered.

Claybrook is currently being held without bond.

Claybrook was put on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s Most Wanted list after the August shooting in Dyersburg.

U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller confirmed in a statement Tuesday that Frye and a second agent who was injured were treated and released from a local hospital.