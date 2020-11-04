Tyler Waylon Wolfe, age 21, resident of Oakland, Tennessee, passed away Sunday afternoon, November 1, 2020.

Tyler was born July 22, 1999 in Memphis, Tennessee to Tony and Sandy Wolfe. He graduated from Gateway and was employed as a pipe fitter. Tyler enjoyed motorcycling, fishing, hunting and being with his family and friends.

Tyler is survived by his mother Sandy Taylor Wolfe and Tony Wolfe; one sister, Meagan Wolfe Garing (Nick), two brothers, Taylor Wolfe, Anthony Wolfe (Lhia), one niece, Olive and two nephews Zaine and Elliot.

Funeral Services for Tyler will be at 2 P.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Oakland with Bro. David Reeves officiating. Visitation for Tyler will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 6 to 8 P.M. at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel in Oakland. Interment will be at Macon Cemetery in Macon, Tennessee.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Austin Allen, Nick Lucchesi, Blake Barron, Skylar Hicks, Waylon Jonakin and Zach Poole. Honorary pallbearers will be Tyler Deleshaw and Alex Zimmermann.

