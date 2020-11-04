U.S. House of Representatives candidate challenges district election

JACKSON, Tenn. — One candidate in the race for U.S. House of Representatives Congressional District 8 is challenging the outcome for that seat.

Numbers show incumbent Republican Congressman David Kustoff won re-election with 68 percent of the vote against Erika Stotts Pearson, who received 29 percent of the vote.

Stotts Pearson says she believes the race isn’t over.

“There were a lot of ballots that were absentee turned in that are still being counted, and so we just want to make sure that everybody understands that the election has not been certified or called,” Stotts Pearson said Wednesday. “We are going to do everything we can to make sure every ballot is counted.”

Stotts Pearson says she has addressed the concern to federal court and is waiting for a response.