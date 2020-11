Warming Trend Continues

Weather Update: Wednesday, November 04 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. We start the morning off once again on the chilly side. Temps will rise quickly through the 50s and 60s through late this morning into this afternoon. High temps are expected to be around 72 this afternoon. Sunshine will be dominate most of the day, but clouds will be gradually increasing as a disturbance moves east from the Central Plains to the mid Mississippi River Valley.