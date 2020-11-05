271,771 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,509 deaths, 1,502 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 271,771 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, November 5. In addition, 3,509 people have died and 1,502 are currently hospitalized. Another 243,492 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Thursday. The report shows 16,051 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 212 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,959

Bedford County – 1,925

Benton County – 482

Bledsoe County – 1,057

Blount County – 3,753

Bradley County – 3,879

Campbell County – 1,176

Cannon County – 469

Carroll County – 1,250

Carter County — 1,869

Cheatham County – 1,164

Chester County – 778

Claiborne County – 565

Clay County – 433

Cocke County – 1,246

Coffee County – 2,135

Crockett County — 984

Cumberland County – 1,786

Davidson County – 34,201

Decatur County – 706

DeKalb County – 820

Dickson County – 1,925

Dyer County – 2,502

Fayette County – 1,827

Fentress County – 985

Franklin County – 1,426

Gibson County – 2,330

Giles County – 1,081

Grainger County – 726

Greene County – 2,143

Grundy County – 630

Hamblen County – 2,648

Hamilton County – 12,719

Hancock County – 126

Hardeman County — 2,007

Hardin County – 1,480

Hawkins County – 1,372

Haywood County — 1,378

Henderson County — 1,484

Henry County — 936

Hickman County – 868

Houston County – 461

Humphreys County – 497

Jackson County – 501

Jefferson County – 1,674

Johnson County – 1,252

Knox County – 14,053

Lake County – 1,014

Lauderdale County – 1,524

Lawrence County – 1,864

Lewis County — 550

Lincoln County – 1,052

Loudon County – 1,768

Macon County – 1,432

Madison County – 4,092

Marion County – 877

Marshall County – 1,276

Maury County – 3,931

McMinn County – 1,824

McNairy County — 1,197

Meigs County – 359

Monroe County – 1,600

Montgomery County – 4,621

Moore County — 297

Morgan County — 472

Obion County — 1,944

Overton County – 1,313

Perry County – 376

Pickett County — 299

Polk County – 554

Putnam County – 4,743

Rhea County – 1,225

Roane County – 1,590

Robertson County – 2,774

Rutherford County – 13,111

Scott County – 483

Sequatchie County – 395

Sevier County – 3,662

Shelby County – 38,875

Smith County – 1,068

Stewart County — 391

Sullivan County – 4,365

Sumner County – 6,770

Tipton County – 2,612

Trousdale County – 1,811

Unicoi County – 541

Union County — 573

Van Buren County – 223

Warren County – 1,603

Washington County – 4,268

Wayne County – 1,639

Weakley County — 1,672

White County – 1,336

Williamson County – 7,911

Wilson County – 5,214

Out of state – 4,489

Pending – 2,493

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 342

Asian – 2,353

Black or African-American – 44,392

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 189

Other/Multiracial – 28,625

White – 156,821

Pending – 39,049

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 183,671

Hispanic – 28,397

Pending – 59,703

Gender:

Female – 141,051

Male – 128,621

Pending – 2,099

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.