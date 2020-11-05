59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 4,156 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,156.
The new patients range in age from 8-years-old to 94-years-old.
There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,453 (59%)
- 38301: 1,232 (29.6%)
- 38356: 62 (1.5%)
- 38391: 47 (1.1%)
- 38366: 74 (1.8%)
- 38343: 43 (1%)
- 38313: 90 (2.2%)
- 38392: 28 (0.7%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 47 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 5 (0.1%)
- 38308: 10 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38351: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 41 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,183 (28.5%)
- White: 1,716 (41.3%)
- Asian: 12 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 95 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 1,069 (25.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,315 (55.7%)
- Male: 1,817 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 24 (0.6%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,656 (88%)
- Not recovered: 93 (2.2%)
- Better: 140 (3.4%)
- Unknown: 183 (4.4%)
- Deaths: 84 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 188 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 526 (12.7%)
- 21 – 30 years: 744 (17.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 615 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 594 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 600 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 433 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 250 (6%)
- 80+: 175 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 31 (0.8%)