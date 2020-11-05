59 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 4,156 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 59 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,156.

The new patients range in age from 8-years-old to 94-years-old.

There are currently 15 Madison County residents hospitalized, with three of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,453 (59%)

38301: 1,232 (29.6%)

38356: 62 (1.5%)

38391: 47 (1.1%)

38366: 74 (1.8%)

38343: 43 (1%)

38313: 90 (2.2%)

38392: 28 (0.7%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 47 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 5 (0.1%)

38308: 10 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38351: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 41 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,183 (28.5%)

White: 1,716 (41.3%)

Asian: 12 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 95 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 1,069 (25.7%)

Gender:

Female: 2,315 (55.7%)

Male: 1,817 (43.7%)

Unknown: 24 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,656 (88%)

Not recovered: 93 (2.2%)

Better: 140 (3.4%)

Unknown: 183 (4.4%)

Deaths: 84 (2%)

Age: