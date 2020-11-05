Dyersburg man sentenced to life in prison for meth trafficking

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man has been sentenced to life in federal prison in relation to methamphetamine trafficking in Dyer County.

A news release from the District Attorney’s Office says 35-year-old Christopher Lee Faulcon, aka “Wheezy,” was sentenced following a roughly one-year investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and local police.

Law enforcement became aware of a drug trafficking organization in Dyer County in 2017, which lead officers to begin executing search warrants on homes, a stash house, storage unit, as well as for Facebook information and text messages within Dyersburg, according to the release.

The release says that investigators also held traffic stops, gathered information from confidential sources, and made purchases from their targets.

The release says that crystal meth was recovered, and it was tested and revealed to be 99% pure crystal meth.

This investigation revealed that the organization distributed over 14 kilograms of meth during the time of the investigation, according to the release. The release says that investigators also recovered five firearms and over $79,000.

The release says that Faulcon was charged along with six others with conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of actual meth in February of 2018.

Faulcon pled guilty to distribute more than 50 grams of meth in November of 2018, and was sentenced to life in federal prison on Wednesday.