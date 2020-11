NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Gov. Bill Lee’s Unified Command Group is holding drive-thru COVID-19 testing in Martin on Saturday.

A news release from the state says testing will be held at Martin Fire Station #3 on 126 University Plaza Drive.

This is one of many drive-thru testing sites being opened by the Unified Command Group throughout the state.

The release says the site will be open from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.