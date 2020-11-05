Health officials discuss COVID-19 risk as holidays approach

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Thanksgiving gatherings will look a little different this year due to COVID-19.

The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department held a briefing Wednesday discussing the risk.

With coronavirus cases rising across West Tennessee, health officials have some guidelines to remember as the holidays approach.

Amy Garner with West Tennessee Healthcare says, with the high risk of spreading COVID-19, families should think hard about risking their lives this Thanksgiving. She says a Zoom gathering would be safer, reducing the possibility of seeing your loved ones hospitalized for the holidays.

“Just please consider that. I know that it is not popular. I know that you want to get together with family and friends during the holidays, but it’s just not worth the risk to spread this to loved ones,” Garner said.

Large gatherings during the holidays could mean another spike in COVID-19 cases, and potentially a spike in hospitalizations.

“It can be as quick as the first couple of weeks after Thanksgiving. It would just depend on if there is anybody that’s positive at those events,” said Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department Director Kim Tedford.

Families travel long distances to celebrate Thanksgiving. However, traveling increases the chance of spreading COVID-19.

If you choose to travel, there are risks based on the type of transportation you choose and where you stay.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others.