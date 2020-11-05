Humboldt Police Officers Association taking donations for Shop with a Cop

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Humboldt police are asking for the community’s help with this year’s Shop with a Cop program.

Humboldt police are aiming to provide Christmas gifts for 20 children in Humboldt this year.

The program is put on by the Humboldt Police Officers Association.

Organizers say any donations should be turned in to Sgt. Jonathan Wilson, Sgt. Health Smith, or the Humboldt Police Department. Any checks should be made out to the Humboldt Police Officers Association.

Donations should be submitted by Dec. 1.