Humboldt police prepare for annual ‘Shop with a Cop’

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — The Humboldt Police Officers Association is preparing for the annual “Shop with a Cop.”

The Humboldt Police Officers Association has a goal of providing gifts for 20 kids this year.

Due to COVID-19, there has been no fundraisers for the event this year, but they will be accepting individual and business donations until December 1.

Sgt. Jonathan Wilson says this is a great bonding experience between them and the kids.

“The officers love doing it. It’s an experience you’ll never forget. It’s a lot of fun to do, so this will be a good opportunity to say, ‘Hey we’re still here for you if you need us. We’re here for you,'” Wilson said.

They expect to adapt to COVID-19 and make a few changes, but they will let families involved know.

For more information on how to donate to the Humboldt Police Officers Association, click here.