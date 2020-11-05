Savannah cancels annual Christmas on Main event

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — This would have been the fifth year for Savannah’s Christmas on Main. But this year, the skating, train rides, Santa visits and snow won’t be happening.

“We were really planning to blow it out of the water and do some really big things this year. But we had to scale back and get ready to bring it back in 2021,” said Larae Smiley-Sliger, executive director of Savannah Main Street.

Last year, the event brought in 20,000 people every weekend — from 87 different cities and eight different states.

“That’s why we chose this year for the protection of everybody, to keep everybody safe, to postpone our events for next year,” Smiley-Sliger said.

While residents are understandably disappointed that the events for Christmas on Main won’t be happening this year, who it could be affecting the most are the businesses on Main Street.

Amber Carroll owns Selah Coffee. She’s one of the many business owners who saw big sales because of the events.

“It definitely will, just the amount of traffic that comes downtown on Christmas on Main, it’s really good for our exposure and our business,” Carroll said. “The income that comes with it is always really great.”

But Larae Smiley-Sliger says they’re still putting up the lights, so you can still come see this little Hallmark town.

“I still hope everyone will come in and visit our businesses,” Smiley-Sliger said. “I know we won’t see the numbers we’ve seen in the past, but I hope everyone will come down and shop at the shops, eat at the restaurants, and just enjoy Savannah and getting to see all the lights.”

“Support local, support our small businesses, come down to Main Street,” Carroll said.

We were also told there will be online events as well. Those will all be posted to the Christmas on Main Facebook page.