Warmer Weather Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 4:15 p.m. – Thursday, November 5th

Cloudy skies are keeping temperatures to 70°F at the warmest point of this afternoon, but we’re going to see warmer weather surge back into West Tennessee over the weekend. High pressure continues to dominate the pattern in the Mid-South so that rain remains unlikely to return anytime soon. Showers will start showing up next week when the next cold front comes through.

TONIGHT

Clouds will gradually clear out of West Tennessee this evening with winds from the south becoming calm overnight. Temperatures will drop to the middle 40s by sunrise for another mild morning on Friday.



Sunny skies will return tomorrow! Temperatures will warm up to the lower and middle 70s in the afternoon with light winds. Mostly sunny skies will continue over the weekend with even warmer weather ahead.

