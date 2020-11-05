West Tennessee to hold first high school girls soccer All-Star game

MILAN, Tenn. — After an unprecedented 2020 season, local senior athletes will get one last chance to lace up the boots for the first ever West Tennessee High School Girls Soccer All Star Game.

This particular event will feature over 40 of the best individuals from the local area, representing 18 high school programs. In addition to the match this weekend, both teams were able to get in two full practices this week in Milan.

Coaches who organized this year’s game expressed how Saturday will provide athletes an opportunity to not only reflect on their time competing in high school, but will also give them a chance to showcase their skills in front of multiple college coaches.

“Obviously it was a lot different this season because of the covid-19 pandemic, so we had to make some adjustments,” said McKenzie forward Allie Chappell. “But I’m very glad that our team was able to have a full season unlike some others, and I’m glad I was able to end on a good note at the state tournament.”

“It’s sad ending high school,” said Peabody midfielder Josi Greene. “But a lot of the girls in the all star game I’ve played with since I was eight or nine on club teams. So it’s kind of a good experience to get to play with them one last time.”

The West Tennessee All Star game is scheduled to kickoff Saturday at noon at Johnnie Hale Stadium in Milan. Admission at the gate will be $6.00.