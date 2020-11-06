273,144 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,541 deaths, 1,480 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 273,144 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, November 6. In addition, 3,451 people have died and 1,480 are currently hospitalized. Another 246,392 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 16,299 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 217 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 1,998

Bedford County – 1,926

Benton County – 486

Bledsoe County – 1,062

Blount County – 3,799

Bradley County – 3,894

Campbell County – 1,192

Cannon County – 475

Carroll County – 1,247

Carter County — 1,892

Cheatham County – 1,168

Chester County – 777

Claiborne County – 565

Clay County – 437

Cocke County – 1,251

Coffee County – 2,143

Crockett County — 987

Cumberland County – 1,819

Davidson County – 34,332

Decatur County – 706

DeKalb County – 843

Dickson County – 1,931

Dyer County – 2,505

Fayette County – 1,835

Fentress County – 995

Franklin County – 1,433

Gibson County – 2,331

Giles County – 1,082

Grainger County – 727

Greene County – 2,156

Grundy County – 633

Hamblen County – 2,681

Hamilton County – 12,818

Hancock County – 128

Hardeman County — 2,016

Hardin County – 1,486

Hawkins County – 1,379

Haywood County — 1,378

Henderson County — 1,488

Henry County — 955

Hickman County – 875

Houston County – 467

Humphreys County – 496

Jackson County – 511

Jefferson County – 1,689

Johnson County – 1,255

Knox County – 14,213

Lake County – 1,016

Lauderdale County – 1,556

Lawrence County – 1,876

Lewis County — 551

Lincoln County – 1,057

Loudon County – 1,781

Macon County – 1,451

Madison County – 4,133

Marion County – 881

Marshall County – 1,274

Maury County – 3,954

McMinn County – 1,844

McNairy County — 1,206

Meigs County – 363

Monroe County – 1,606

Montgomery County – 4,664

Moore County — 299

Morgan County — 480

Obion County — 1,953

Overton County – 1,316

Perry County – 373

Pickett County — 300

Polk County – 557

Putnam County – 4,779

Rhea County – 1,237

Roane County – 1,612

Robertson County – 2,790

Rutherford County – 13,181

Scott County – 489

Sequatchie County – 398

Sevier County – 3,690

Shelby County – 38,932

Smith County – 1,075

Stewart County — 396

Sullivan County – 4,409

Sumner County – 6,796

Tipton County – 2,617

Trousdale County – 1,815

Unicoi County – 544

Union County — 577

Van Buren County – 228

Warren County – 1,638

Washington County – 4,282

Wayne County – 1,640

Weakley County — 1,685

White County – 1,343

Williamson County – 7,979

Wilson County – 5,237

Out of state – 4,486

Pending – 2,336

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, gender, and clusters.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 340

Asian – 2,362

Black or African-American – 44,485

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 190

Other/Multiracial – 28,675

White – 157,842

Pending – 39,250

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 184,675

Hispanic – 28,471

Pending – 59,998

Gender:

Female – 141,807

Male – 129,216

Pending – 2,121

Clusters:

Number of facilities with one or more case (resident or staff) in the previous 28 day – 266

Total number of COVID-positive residents – 4,075

Total number of resident deaths – 493

Total number of COVID-positive staff – 3,408

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.