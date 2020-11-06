48 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,204 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,204.
The health department says those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 94-years-old.
Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with four patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,479 (59%)
- 38301: 1,249 (29.7%)
- 38356: 63 (1.5%)
- 38391: 48 (1.1%)
- 38366: 74 (1.8%)
- 38343: 43 (1%)
- 38313: 92 (2.2%)
- 38392: 28 (0.6%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 47 (1.1%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 6 (0.1%)
- 38308: 9 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38351: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 42 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,197 (28.5%)
- White: 1,733 (41.2%)
- Asian: 14 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 95 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 1,085 (25.8%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,339 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,838 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 27 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,691 (87.8%)
- Not recovered: 107 (2.5%)
- Better: 146 (3.5%)
- Unknown: 176 (4.2%)
- Deaths: 84 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 189 (4.5%)
- 11 – 20 years: 526 (12.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 751 (17.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 623 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 601 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 608 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 439 (10.4%)
- 71 – 80 years: 254 (6.1%)
- 80+: 178 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 35 (0.8%)