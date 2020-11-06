48 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,204 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 48 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,204.

The health department says those patients range in age from 2-years-old to 94-years-old.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with four patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,479 (59%)
  • 38301: 1,249 (29.7%)
  • 38356: 63 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 48 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 74 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 43 (1%)
  • 38313: 92 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 28 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 47 (1.1%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 9 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38351: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 42 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,197 (28.5%)
  • White: 1,733 (41.2%)
  • Asian: 14 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 95 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 1,085 (25.8%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,339 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,838 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 27 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,691 (87.8%)
  • Not recovered: 107 (2.5%)
  • Better: 146 (3.5%)
  • Unknown: 176 (4.2%)
  • Deaths: 84 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 189 (4.5%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 526 (12.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 751 (17.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 623 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 601 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 608 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 439 (10.4%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 254 (6.1%)
  • 80+: 178 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 35 (0.8%)
