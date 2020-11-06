Educator of the Week: Lindsay Brady

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — It’s time to recognize this week’s Educator of the Week, presented by the Tennessee Education Lottery.

This week’s educator is Lindsay Brady, a teacher who has dedicated many of her years in education to the same district.

“I’ve been teaching for 14 years, and 13 of them have been here at South Gibson Middle School,” Brady said.

She said she taught eighth grade when she first started teaching. After a while, she ended up working in administration for six years, but said she missed being in the classroom.

“I came back to the classroom last year, teaching fifth grade math and have just loved it,” Brady said.

Brady says math isn’t always an easy subject. She says her favorite part of teaching is seeing a student who thought the subject was hard end up realizing that they are able to do it.

“A lot of people go into math feeling like they can’t do it. It’s really hard, and so seeing those light bulbs go off has always been really fun for me,” Brady said.

Brady says a goal she wants for her students is that whatever path in life they take, they will be able to utilize what they are learning.

As for Brady’s future? She says she’s happy continuing to teach this age group.

“I hope to continue to be able to teach fifth grade math, but just as long as I can continue doing what I love, it’s all I’m looking forward to,” she said.

Brady is now eligible for the Tennessee Education Lottery Educator of the Month award.

