Highs Near 80°F Over the Weekend into Early Next Week

Weather Update – 3:45 p.m. – Friday, November 6th

The weather has been beautiful for most of the week and it’s about to get even better! If you would like it to be even just a little bit warmer, we have that in store over the upcoming weekend. Winds from the south will pick up on Sunday and could even push temperatures to around 80°F. We’ve got eyes on Eta in the Caribbean Sea, which could come to make landfall in Cuba on Sunday and in Florida on Monday.

TONIGHT

Temperatures will be in the lower 60s at kick-off of high school football games tonight but could cool down to the middle 50s by the final score. Expect mostly clear skies to continue overnight with low temperatures in the middle to upper 40s. Don’t forget to download the new WBBJ Weather app on your Android device or iPhone to stay ahead of the weather where you are!



Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s during the afternoons this weekend under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with rain-free weather likely continuing. There’s just a 10% chance for rain on Sunday morning. We’ll have light winds with overnight lows in just the upper 50s Saturday and Sunday nights under partly cloudy skies. Rain becomes more likely Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning. Stay tuned in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast including the very latest projected path for Eta currently in the Caribbean Sea and on a path toward Florida, and for more updates keep up with Storm Team Weather online too.

