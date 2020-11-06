Mugshots : Madison County : 11/05/20 – 11/06/20 November 6, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/17Ambeia Washington Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, resisting stop/arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/17Amanda Pittman Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 3/17Bryan Bradford Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/17Daniel Hutch Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/17Jakob Tweedle Vandalism, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 6/17Jerico Mosley Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 7/17Jessica Hutchinson Possession of methamphetamine Show Caption Hide Caption 8/17Jordan Williams Schedule VI drug violations, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 9/17Joshua Walk Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 10/17Kassondre Hembree Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/17Kristopher Brown Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/17Michael Shepardson Contributing to delinquency of a child Show Caption Hide Caption 13/17Phillip Thomas Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 14/17Randy Thomas Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 15/17Raymond Blue Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 16/17Stephun Hardin Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 17/17William Brewer Public indecency/indecent exposure Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 11/05/20 and 7 a.m. on 11/06/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest