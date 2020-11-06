Organization with connections to Humboldt expands its market

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — An organization with offices across the country, including in Humboldt, is expanding its market.

A news release from Jones Family of Companies says it is acquiring Rontex America, which is located in New Hampshire.

The company says this move will help strengthen its presence in the non-woven products market, including sleep products, packaging, acoustics, and more.

“We are very proud to have Rontex join our family. Rontex has a strong history and reputation for quality, customer service and innovation. This move further enables Jones to deliver comprehensive non-woven solutions designed to improve comfort, protection, and sustainability,” said CP Davis, President and CEO of the Jones Family of Companies.

The release says that the company will also be expanding into other key engineered and technical performance non-woven sectors.

To learn more about the company, visit their website.