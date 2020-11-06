Parade honoring veterans to be held Saturday

JACKSON, Tenn. — An annual program is celebrating veterans with a weekend full of events.

Veterans Day is approaching and the West Tennessee Veterans Day Committee is preparing to celebrate and honor those who have served in the armed forces with the eighth annual “Celebrating Our Veterans” program.

On Saturday, veterans and their families can participate in a day of events, including a parade starting at the Carl Perkins Civic Center, a helicopter tour, and more.

The chair of the West Tennessee Veterans Committee, Jackie Utley says this year will be different due to COVID-19.

“Because of the health and safety concerns for the veterans, we’re doing a reverse parade this year. We’re asking veterans to either ride or drive in their own personal vehicles,” Utley said.

Even though the committee had to make some changes, honoring the veterans will still have the same outcome as previous years.

“We want to protect our veterans, so this is the best plan we can come up with so that we wouldn’t endanger the health or safety of our veterans,” Utley said. “But the veterans will have all the spotlight and all the attention, and I hope they’ll be happy with it.”

If you are a veteran and would like to participate in the parade, you can pre-register your car by calling (731) 427-1271.

You can also show up at the Civic Center parking lot on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and register there.