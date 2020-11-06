Police make multiple arrests as protesters demand vote count

Police arrested more than a dozen people in Seattle and Portland, Oregon overnight during protests demanding a full tally of all votes in the US election.

Dozens of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied at tabulation sites in closely contested states to insist counting be halted.

The protests came as the president repeatedly insisted without evidence that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, and as Republicans filed suit in multiple states, preparing to contest election results.

Protests — sometimes about the election, sometimes about racial inequality — took place in at least a half-dozen cities, including Los Angeles, Seattle, Houston, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis and San Diego.