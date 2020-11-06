Sunny And Warmer

Weather Update: November 06 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another chilly start to the morning. You might need the light jacket as temps are in the upper 30s to start off . The air is still a little dry. moisture has been delayed a bit thanks to the upper low to the south for now. That will change through the weekend. It wont be particularly very humid, but noticeable. Temps will continue to rise each day around 2 degrees or so with us flirting with the 80s by the end of the weekend into Monday. As for this afternoon, expect high temps to cap around 74°F.



