Suspect in U.S. Marshal shooting, standoff faces federal judge

JACKSON, Tenn. — Bobby Joe Claybrook Jr., the man accused of shooting a U.S. Marshals Service task force officer on Monday, appeared before a federal judge on Friday.

Claybrook is facing a federal charge of discharging a firearm during an assault on a federal officer.

Court documents say Claybrook shot at U.S. Marshals approaching a home on the 200 block of Morningside Drive in Jackson Monday afternoon, which lead to a four-hour standoff. Task force officer Joe Frye was shot multiple times.

A second U.S. Marshals Service deputy was injured. Both were treated and released from an area hospital.

According to federal court documents, Claybrook was appointed an attorney, and will return to court next week for a detention hearing.

Claybrook is also facing multiple charges at the state level stemming from Monday’s standoff, including attempted first-degree murder and gun charges.

U.S. Marshals were attempting to serve a warrant on Claybrook on multiple charges, including attempted second-degree murder, at the time of the incident Monday afternoon.

Claybrook is currently held without bond at the Madison County Criminal Justice Complex on the attempted first-degree murder charges.