278,215 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,590 deaths, 1,514 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 278,215 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, November 7. In addition, 3,590 people have died and 1,514 are currently hospitalized. Another 249,162 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 17,013 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 220 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,061

Bedford County – 1,972

Benton County – 512

Bledsoe County – 1,066

Blount County – 3,865

Bradley County – 3,936

Campbell County – 1,218

Cannon County – 483

Carroll County – 1,282

Carter County — 1,923

Cheatham County – 1,210

Chester County – 790

Claiborne County – 571

Clay County – 443

Cocke County – 1,273

Coffee County – 2,165

Crockett County — 1,005

Cumberland County – 1,872

Davidson County – 34,875

Decatur County – 719

DeKalb County – 860

Dickson County – 2,004

Dyer County – 2,551

Fayette County – 1,859

Fentress County – 1,009

Franklin County – 1,468

Gibson County – 2,381

Giles County – 1,112

Grainger County – 740

Greene County – 2,175

Grundy County – 639

Hamblen County – 2,707

Hamilton County – 13,036

Hancock County – 128

Hardeman County — 2,029

Hardin County – 1,502

Hawkins County – 1,397

Haywood County — 1,392

Henderson County — 1,512

Henry County — 988

Hickman County – 886

Houston County – 480

Humphreys County – 516

Jackson County – 517

Jefferson County – 1,715

Johnson County – 1,259

Knox County – 14,389

Lake County – 1,026

Lauderdale County – 1,583

Lawrence County – 1,937

Lewis County — 574

Lincoln County – 1,079

Loudon County – 1,801

Macon County – 1,472

Madison County – 4,197

Marion County – 901

Marshall County – 1,306

Maury County – 4,139

McMinn County – 1,863

McNairy County — 1,221

Meigs County – 372

Monroe County – 1,636

Montgomery County – 4,781

Moore County — 299

Morgan County — 484

Obion County — 2,010

Overton County – 1,325

Perry County – 378

Pickett County — 305

Polk County – 561

Putnam County – 4,857

Rhea County – 1,249

Roane County – 1,663

Robertson County – 2,844

Rutherford County – 13,419

Scott County – 515

Sequatchie County – 400

Sevier County – 3,757

Shelby County – 39,328

Smith County – 1,094

Stewart County — 411

Sullivan County – 4,519

Sumner County – 6,922

Tipton County – 2,678

Trousdale County – 1,828

Unicoi County – 561

Union County — 582

Van Buren County – 233

Warren County – 1,692

Washington County – 4,338

Wayne County – 1,644

Weakley County — 1,709

White County – 1,368

Williamson County – 8,142

Wilson County – 5,374

Out of state – 4,636

Pending – 2,709

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 347

Asian – 2,408

Black or African-American – 44,904

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 194

Other/Multiracial – 29,126

White – 160,630

Pending – 40,606

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 186,675

Hispanic or Latino– 28,610

Pending – 62,930

Gender:

Female – 144,600

Male – 131,451

Pending – 2,164

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.