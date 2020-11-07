29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,233 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,233.

The health department says those patients range in age from 8-years-old to 78-years-old.

Fifteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with four patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,500 (59%)

38301: 1,256 (29.7%)

38356: 63 (1.5%)

38391: 48 (1.1%)

38366: 75 (1.8%)

38343: 43 (1%)

38313: 94 (2.2%)

38392: 28 (0.6%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 47 (1.1%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 6 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38351: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 42 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,206 (28.5%)

White: 1,749 (41.3%)

Asian: 14 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 94 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 1,090 (25.8%)

Gender:

Female: 2,355 (55.6%)

Male: 1,852 (43.8%)

Unknown: 26 (0.6%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,718 (87.8%)

Not recovered: 110 (2.6%)

Better: 152 (3.6%)

Unknown: 169 (4%)

Deaths: 84 (2%)

Age: