Family seeks answers after yard destroyed in incident

JACKSON, Tenn. — A family is left wanting answers after their yard was destroyed Saturday morning.

Around 11 a.m. there was a disturbance on the 200 block of Rhea Street in east Jackson.

The Jackson Police Department confirmed a driver was driving recklessly and resulted in a crash.

A family says their van was left totaled by the driver and a ramp used by a special needs family member was also destroyed.

The family wants answers as to why JPD would pursue a suspect in a residential neighborhood with disregard to those who could’ve been hurt.

“JPD, they got a job to do. I understand that, but I’m sure there are guidelines and common decency that you’re supposed to show citizens, and I don’t think we received that. They filed their report, towed the van off and they got on down,” said resident Demetrius Thompson.

Thompson says he’s thankful that his disabled nephew, who normally sits on the porch, was not at the time of the incident.