Holiday shopping tour held in Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — The Henderson-Chester County Chamber of Commerce hosted the Hometown Holiday Shopping Tour.

The event gave shoppers the chance to get an edge on their Christmas shopping.

The Chamber provided a free holiday shopping bag and guide, and they even offered the first 25 shoppers $5 in Chamber bucks.

Many local stores like Back Roads Market, Besso’s, Cornerstone Pharmacy, Hello Gorgeous, Henderson Family Pharmacy, Henderson Florist, Merle Norman, Montague Workshop, Phillips Finds…The Gift Store and Southern Chic Spatique participated in the shopping tour.

Shoppers also had the chance to win a $200 shopping spree.