Local businesses host holiday open house for residents

JACKSON, Tenn. – With many marked down items, free prizes and refreshments local businesses in Jackson are hosting holiday open houses giving customers the opportunity to shop just in time for Christmas.

“It just kind of gets everybody in the Christmas spirit gets you motivated to start doing your shopping and come out to support the local shops,” Jarri Sue.

Due to COVID-19, local businesses have made it important to take all precaution in order to protect shoppers for the holidays.

“We’ve asked that everybody wear a mask. We have a sign on the door, we have hand sanitizer at the front door and our employees continue to go to the back to wash hands,” said Maxwell.

Other businesses like Queen Bee’s and Shoppes of Seven Three One following the same protocol.

“We have our mask and our customers are welcomed to wear their mask we want everybody to be comfortable,” said Leanne Lovelace, co-owner of Queen Bee’s.

“Since there is not a mandate in Tennessee, we let them decide and we always ask at the door would it make you more comfortable,” said Mitzi Campbell, co-owner of Shoppes of Seven Three One.

In the beginning of COVID-19, businesses in Jackson had to close and the holiday open house is helping them pick up where they left off.

Campbell gave an emotional speech to encourage to small businesses when moving forward with their sales.

“Keep the faith because Jackson, Tennessee and west Tennessee is amazing about supporting their local businesses and my heart is full and grate full,” said Campbell.