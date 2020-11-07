National Guard surprises residents, veterans with helicopter landing

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans in Jackson witnessed a once in a lifetime sight on Saturday.

In celebration of Veterans Day next week, community members gathered in the parking lot of the Carl Perkins Civic Center to watch the Tennessee National Guard land their helicopter.

Organizers say this is the first year for the helicopter landing.

Chair of West Tennessee Veterans Day Committee, Jackie Utley says this is something she hopes to continue for many years to come.

Those in attendance got an exclusive tour of the Black Hawk helicopter.

“We’re having to do a different type of parade this year because of all the health and safety concerns for our veterans,” Utley said. “So this was just added to try to get people to come downtown and watch the parade.”

The Black Hawk helicopter remained in the parking lot for a few hours so people could view it and take pictures.