The Jackson Clinic offers free flu shots to residents

JACKSON, Tenn. – The Jackson Clinic and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee Foundation gave out free flu shots to West Tennessee residents.

Residents in the community were invited to participate in a free drive-thru clinic. Masks and social distancing were required for everyone.

People who drove thru got flu shots from their cars.

Director of nursing for the Jackson Clinic, Kimberly Holland, explains the importance of hosting this event.

“Just to be able to give flu shots to the community in the comfort of their own cars and breaking barriers for people to come out and getting a vaccine,” said Holland.

According to the CDC on average, the flu hospitalizes more than 200,000 Americans per year. Holland says it is crucial to receive the flu vaccine this year considering the overlap of the flu season and the COVID-19 pandemic.