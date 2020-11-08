25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,258 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,258.

The health department says those patients range in age from 4-years-old to 81-years-old.

Sixteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

  • 38305: 2,516 (59.1%)
  • 38301: 1,260 (29.6%)
  • 38356: 63 (1.5%)
  • 38391: 49 (1.1%)
  • 38366: 76 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 43 (1%)
  • 38313: 96 (2.2%)
  • 38392: 23 (0.5%)
  • 38355: 17 (0.4%)
  • 38362: 53 (1.2%)
  • 38006: 4 (0.1%)
  • 38302: 6 (0.1%)
  • 38308: 7 (0.2%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.1%)
  • 38351: 1 (0.1%)
  • Unknown: 42 (1%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 1,207 (28.3%)
  • White: 1,761 (41.4%)
  • Asian: 14 (0.3%)
  • Hispanic: 94 (2.2%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 1,102 (25.9%)

Gender:

  • Female: 2,370 (55.6%)
  • Male: 1,860 (43.7%)
  • Unknown: 28 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 3,737 (87.8%)
  • Not recovered: 100 (2.3%)
  • Better: 165 (3.9%)
  • Unknown: 172 (4%)
  • Deaths: 84 (2%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 195 (4.6%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 526 (12.4%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 762 (17.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 632 (14.8%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 608 (14.3%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 616 (14.5%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 445 (10.45%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 259 (6.1%)
  • 80+: 179 (4.2%)
  • Unknown: 36 (0.8%)
