25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,258 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,258.
The health department says those patients range in age from 4-years-old to 81-years-old.
Sixteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip Code:
- 38305: 2,516 (59.1%)
- 38301: 1,260 (29.6%)
- 38356: 63 (1.5%)
- 38391: 49 (1.1%)
- 38366: 76 (1.8%)
- 38343: 43 (1%)
- 38313: 96 (2.2%)
- 38392: 23 (0.5%)
- 38355: 17 (0.4%)
- 38362: 53 (1.2%)
- 38006: 4 (0.1%)
- 38302: 6 (0.1%)
- 38308: 7 (0.2%)
- 38378: 2 (0.1%)
- 38351: 1 (0.1%)
- Unknown: 42 (1%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 1,207 (28.3%)
- White: 1,761 (41.4%)
- Asian: 14 (0.3%)
- Hispanic: 94 (2.2%)
- Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 1,102 (25.9%)
Gender:
- Female: 2,370 (55.6%)
- Male: 1,860 (43.7%)
- Unknown: 28 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 3,737 (87.8%)
- Not recovered: 100 (2.3%)
- Better: 165 (3.9%)
- Unknown: 172 (4%)
- Deaths: 84 (2%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 195 (4.6%)
- 11 – 20 years: 526 (12.4%)
- 21 – 30 years: 762 (17.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 632 (14.8%)
- 41 – 50 years: 608 (14.3%)
- 51 – 60 years: 616 (14.5%)
- 61 – 70 years: 445 (10.45%)
- 71 – 80 years: 259 (6.1%)
- 80+: 179 (4.2%)
- Unknown: 36 (0.8%)