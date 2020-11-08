25 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison County; 4,258 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 4,258.

The health department says those patients range in age from 4-years-old to 81-years-old.

Sixteen Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with five patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 2,516 (59.1%)

38301: 1,260 (29.6%)

38356: 63 (1.5%)

38391: 49 (1.1%)

38366: 76 (1.8%)

38343: 43 (1%)

38313: 96 (2.2%)

38392: 23 (0.5%)

38355: 17 (0.4%)

38362: 53 (1.2%)

38006: 4 (0.1%)

38302: 6 (0.1%)

38308: 7 (0.2%)

38378: 2 (0.1%)

38351: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 42 (1%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 1,207 (28.3%)

White: 1,761 (41.4%)

Asian: 14 (0.3%)

Hispanic: 94 (2.2%)

Other/Multiracial: 80 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 1,102 (25.9%)

Gender:

Female: 2,370 (55.6%)

Male: 1,860 (43.7%)

Unknown: 28 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 3,737 (87.8%)

Not recovered: 100 (2.3%)

Better: 165 (3.9%)

Unknown: 172 (4%)

Deaths: 84 (2%)

Age: