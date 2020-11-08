281,851 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 3,595 deaths, 1,490 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 281,851 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, November 8. In addition, 3,595 people have died and 1,490 are currently hospitalized. Another 250,818 have either recovered or are inactive.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 17,511 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 220 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 2,123

Bedford County – 1,992

Benton County – 520

Bledsoe County – 1,070

Blount County – 3,916

Bradley County – 3,948

Campbell County – 1,238

Cannon County – 494

Carroll County – 1,300

Carter County — 1,946

Cheatham County – 1,225

Chester County – 801

Claiborne County – 578

Clay County – 446

Cocke County – 1,292

Coffee County – 2,182

Crockett County — 1,018

Cumberland County – 1,897

Davidson County – 35,139

Decatur County – 732

DeKalb County – 861

Dickson County – 2,030

Dyer County – 2,607

Fayette County – 1,876

Fentress County – 1,011

Franklin County – 1,481

Gibson County – 2,418

Giles County – 1,119

Grainger County – 754

Greene County – 2,191

Grundy County – 641

Hamblen County – 2,742

Hamilton County – 13,191

Hancock County – 128

Hardeman County — 2,038

Hardin County – 1,505

Hawkins County – 1,420

Haywood County — 1,405

Henderson County — 1,525

Henry County — 1,008

Hickman County – 894

Houston County – 487

Humphreys County – 526

Jackson County – 529

Jefferson County – 1,726

Johnson County – 1,275

Knox County – 14,554

Lake County – 1,042

Lauderdale County – 1,598

Lawrence County – 1,942

Lewis County — 572

Lincoln County – 1,096

Loudon County – 1,827

Macon County – 1,485

Madison County – 4,259

Marion County – 905

Marshall County – 1,312

Maury County – 4,195

McMinn County – 1,880

McNairy County — 1,233

Meigs County – 379

Monroe County – 1,657

Montgomery County – 4,856

Moore County — 303

Morgan County — 493

Obion County — 2,051

Overton County – 1,329

Perry County – 383

Pickett County — 309

Polk County – 562

Putnam County – 4,883

Rhea County – 1,252

Roane County – 1,702

Robertson County – 2,868

Rutherford County – 13,640

Scott County – 543

Sequatchie County – 402

Sevier County – 3,814

Shelby County – 39,852

Smith County – 1,114

Stewart County — 420

Sullivan County – 4,607

Sumner County – 7,025

Tipton County – 2,723

Trousdale County – 1,832

Unicoi County – 571

Union County — 591

Van Buren County – 233

Warren County – 1,699

Washington County – 4,395

Wayne County – 1,648

Weakley County — 1,730

White County – 1,381

Williamson County – 8,299

Wilson County – 5,471

Out of state – 4,778

Pending – 2,911

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity, and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 352

Asian – 2,449

Black or African-American – 45,190

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 196

Other/Multiracial – 29,405

White – 162,480

Pending – 41,779

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 188,114

Hispanic or Latino– 28,705

Pending – 65,032

Gender:

Female – 146,588

Male – 133,081

Pending – 2,182

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.