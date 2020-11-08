Church presents $7,000 check to Carl Perkins Center

SAVANNAH, Tenn. — One West Tennessee church is doing something special for a non-profit organization.

Love & Truth Church in Savannah gave back to the community by providing the Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse Hardin County a check for $7,000.

It goes hand in hand with their ministry campaign “Imagine,” which started around a year ago.

“Every week people just began to give above and beyond the tithe into that area of the offering,” said Pastor AJ Fowler. “Because of that, we were not only able to build two churches in the Philippines and are working on a third, but we’re also able to give this check for $7,000 to the Carl Perkins Civic Center here in Hardin County.”

The Carl Perkins Center does so much for the community, such as protecting youth from child abuse. Fowler says he hopes this check will help them continue to do their mission.

“I felt like I’d heard some things and knew that they might be needing some help,” Fowler said. “It was just an opportunity for us to be able to challenge our people, and out of that process of them giving over this whole year, we’ve been able to set aside a certain amount and be able to give to them.”

Fowler says he knows it has been difficult for the Center to raise funds due to the pandemic.

He says God spoke to him to help out.

“I think it’s more along the lines of just making sure that they not only just keep things up and running for a certain amount of time, but be able to bring people in,” Fowler said.

They say the mission of Love & Truth is “Bless to be a blessing and changing lives to change our world.”

If you’d like to visit the church, there are five locations throughout West Tennessee with two service times on Sundays.

To learn more, visit the church’s website.